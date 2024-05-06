3 Dead, 3 Serious Injured in Head-On Crash Near Pine River

Three people have died and three others suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash near Pine River early yesterday morning.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Pine River Township, near the intersection of 24th Street SW and 36th Avenue SW in Cass County. 32-year-old Kyle Daniel Jones of Bayport was driving a pickup west on 24th Street SW when the pickup collided head-on with a car driven by 39-year-old Royal Noe of Hillman.

Noe died following the crash. Two other passenger’s in Noe’s car also died, 50-year-old Heather Ceballos of Brainerd and 36-year-old Corey Peterson of Brainerd. A third passenger, 53-year-old Kelly Kuschel of Pine River, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Jones, the driver of the pickup, also suffered life-threatening injuries following the crash, as did a passenger in the pickup, 30-year-old Mandy Tellinghuisen of Bayport. The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was involved with Jones.

The State Patrol says it is unknown if seat belts were used by anyone.