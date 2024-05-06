Red Lake Woman Charged with Murder, Arson After Death of 2 Young Children

A Red Lake woman has been charged in federal court with murder, arson, and child neglect following the death of two young children at a residence in Red Lake.

Court documents allege that on March 15, 35-year-old Jennifer Marie Stately attacked and killed the children with a sharp object and then set fire to the home.

The first child died after being stabbed in the chest. The other child survived the stab wounds but died from smoke inhalation due to the fire.

Stately fled the scene with a third child, and after an AMBER Alert was issued, she was stopped in arrested in Todd County. The third child was taken to an area hospital and was suffering from visible signs of child neglect.

The indictment charges Stately with:

one count of premeditated murder

one count of murder in the course of committing child abuse

one count of murder in the course of committing arson

one count of arson

one count of felony child neglect

Stately appeared in US District Court today, where she was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.