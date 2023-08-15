Bemidji Police Investigating Possible Homicide, Seeking Info from Public

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is investigating the death of a person who detectives believe died of homicidal violence.

A deceased man was located on August 12 at a home on the 1200 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Officers were conducting a welfare check when they found the body.

The Bemidji Police Department believes this is an isolated event, and does not believe there is any danger to the public. The identity of the deceased will be released pending further investigation.

Detectives are asking residents to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity on August 10 from 8 p.m. to midnight in an area from 11th St. NW to 14th St. NW, and from Irvine Ave. NW to Bemidji Ave. NW. Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at 218-333-8361.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today