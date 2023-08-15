Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Investigating Possible Homicide, Seeking Info from Public

Lakeland News — Aug. 15 2023

The Bemidji Police Department is investigating the death of a person who detectives believe died of homicidal violence.

A deceased man was located on August 12 at a home on the 1200 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Officers were conducting a welfare check when they found the body.

The Bemidji Police Department believes this is an isolated event, and does not believe there is any danger to the public. The identity of the deceased will be released pending further investigation.

Detectives are asking residents to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity on August 10 from 8 p.m. to midnight in an area from 11th St. NW to 14th St. NW, and from Irvine Ave. NW to Bemidji Ave. NW. Anyone with information or video should contact Detective Guy Schermerhorn at 218-333-8361.

By — Lakeland News

