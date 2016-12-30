DONATE

The Junction In Aitkin Sells Winning Gopher 5 Lottery Ticket

Josh Peterson
Dec. 30 2016
If you were at The Junction in Aitkin and bought a Gopher 5 lottery ticket for the December 28th drawing, it might be your lucky day.

The Minnesota State Lottery says that a Gopher 5 ticket worth $563,976 was sold at The Junction, in Aitkin.

The winning Gopher 5 numbers for December 28th were 13-25-27-31-35.

The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 651-635-8273, press option 2, to make arrangements to claim the prize.

