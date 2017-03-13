Man Injured In Morrison County Crash
A man is recovering today after he was involved in a one vehicle crash in Elmdale Township near Upsala.
According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Runge, 37, of Eagle Bend, was traveling 60th Ave. when he lost control of his pickup and hit a telephone pole.
Runge was transported with unknown injuries to St. Gabriel’s Hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Brainerd State Patrol, and Gold Cross Ambulance.
