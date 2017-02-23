Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Better-Than-Ever Almond Butter
Better-Than-Ever Almond Butter
2 1/4 cups raw almonds or roasted, unsalted almonds
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as grapeseed or safflower, plus more, if necessary
2 tablespoons local honey, plus more
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more to taste
If using raw almonds, preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spread almonds out in a single layer on a baking sheet. Toast for 10 to 12 minutes, or until fragrant. Immediately transfer almonds to a plate to cool.
Pour toasted almonds, or roasted unsalted almonds into work bowl of food processor. Process until almonds are dry and mealy, 1 to two minutes. Add oil and salt and continue processing for up to 10 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of work bowl, as needed.
Add honey and cinnamon. Continue processing for another minute or two. Taste and add more honey, cinnamon or salt, if you’d like. Add another tablespoon of oil if you need to thin the almond butter. Transfer to an airtight container and store in refrigerator for up to 4 weeks.
Makes about 1 3/4 cups.
Sue’s Tip
Save money by purchasing almonds from bulk section of your grocery store.
