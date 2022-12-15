Lakeland PBS

Good Food, Good Life, 365: Christmas Horns

Nathan DatresDec. 14 2022

Horns

Rich Pastry Dough (you’ll get 12 to 16 Horns from each disk of dough)
Prepare the filling:
  1. 1 cup sugar
  2. 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
  3. 1 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts

Instructions:

  1. Combine cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl and set aside.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  3. Remove a disk of Rich Pastry dough from the refrigerator. Roll the disk into a 12-inch diameter round.Cut the circle into 12 to 16 triangles, depending on the size you want your baked Horns.
  4. Sprinkle sugar over the dough to completely cover. Sprinkle nuts over the sugar. Use a rolling pin to gently roll over the sugar and nuts to slightly push them into the dough.
  5. Roll each wedge, starting from outside edge. Bake on parchment-lined baking sheet in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, until bottoms are golden.
  6. Remove the Horns from the baking sheet and allow to cool. When completely cool, sprinkle the Horns with powdered sugar.

One disk of Rich Pastry yields 12 to 16 Horns.

Sue’s Tip
Be sure to roll the dough while it is still chilly. If it reaches room temperature, it will get too sticky.

By — Nathan Datres

