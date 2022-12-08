Good Food, Good Life, 365: Cranberry, Walnut and Gorgonzola Tartlets

Cranberry, Walnut and Gorgonzola Tartlets

Sue’s tips

The baked and cooled tartlets freeze well in a tightly covered container. To reheat, place frozen tartlets on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes. Just check them to be sure they are heated through.

I often prepare the tartlets up to the point of pouring the custard mixture into the pastry and keep the muffin tin of partially prepared tartlets in the refrigerator. I do this a couple of hours before my guests are expected to arrive. About 20 minutes before my guests arrive, I pour the custard mixture into each tartlet and place the tin/tins into my oven preheated to 350 degrees. Just have the holiday punch and cocktails ready to serve with the warm Cranberry, Walnut and Gorgonzola Tartlets. You will quickly be surrounded by smiling, happy faces.