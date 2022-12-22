Lakeland PBS

Red & Green Christmas Bark – Good Food, Good Life, 365

Nathan DatresDec. 21 2022

Red & Green Christmas Bark

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup roughly chopped pistachios
  • 1 (12-ounce) bag white chocolate morsels

Instructions:

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Melt white chocolate morsels in a heavy pot on the stove over low heat, in a double boiler, or in a microwave oven.
    • If using a microwave oven, stir every 30 seconds, until the morsels are melted and smooth.
  3. When morsels are melted, immediately stir in the chopped dried cranberries and chopped pistachios, saving about a tablespoon of each.
  4. Spread the mixture in an even layer on the parchment-lined baking sheet.
  5. Sprinkle the reserved cranberries and pistachios over the top.
  6. Refrigerate until firm. Break into desired sizes.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nathan Datres

Related Posts

Pohl Children’s Foundation Holds Annual Christmas Party at the Castle

Brainerd Area Toys for Kids Program Helping Kids Receive Xmas Gifts This Year

Annual ‘Holiday Gifts For Kids’ Program Set to Distribute Toys for Bemidji Families

Bemidji Chorale Conductor Pat Mason Leads Swan Song at 43rd Annual Holiday Concert

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.