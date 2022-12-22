Red & Green Christmas Bark – Good Food, Good Life, 365
Red & Green Christmas Bark
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped pistachios
- 1 (12-ounce) bag white chocolate morsels
Instructions:
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Melt white chocolate morsels in a heavy pot on the stove over low heat, in a double boiler, or in a microwave oven.
- If using a microwave oven, stir every 30 seconds, until the morsels are melted and smooth.
- When morsels are melted, immediately stir in the chopped dried cranberries and chopped pistachios, saving about a tablespoon of each.
- Spread the mixture in an even layer on the parchment-lined baking sheet.
- Sprinkle the reserved cranberries and pistachios over the top.
- Refrigerate until firm. Break into desired sizes.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.