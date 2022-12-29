Good Food, Good Life, 365: Sue’s Farewell

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tonight we say farewell to a long time contributor on Lakeland News, Sue Doeden.

For the last 23 years, Sue Doeden has provided a cooking segment for Lakeland News. After serving as a host for our special Lakeland Cooks show that used to air on Lakeland PBS, she made the transition to a weekly segment on Lakeland News, also titled Lakeland Cooks. Later on, that segment transitioned into the current Good Food, Good Life, 354 segment.

After 23 years, Sue has decided it’s time to hang up her apron and retire her cooking segment.

We’d like to thank Sue for all of her contributions over the years. On tonight’s final segment of Good Food, Good Life, 365, we’re taking a look back at some memorable moments throughout the years beginning with her debut on Jan. 20, 2005.

Sue’s cooking segments were very popular here on Lakeland News, and people at home may not realize this, but Sue volunteered her time and contributions while providing those segments to us.

We here at Lakeland News, always found it amazing how Sue came up with fresh, new, and interesting segments each and every week. While providing them in an entertaining and compelling way. We’re going to definitely miss seeing Sue’s smiling face every week and I know our viewers will as well.

Thank you Sue for all you have done over the years and everyone here at Lakeland wishes you well in the future.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today