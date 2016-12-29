Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato and Spinach Frittata

Turn this frittata into an appetizer. Grease a 9-x-13-inch glass baking dish. Lay sweet potato slices on the bottom of the dish, overlapping slightly. Layer with spinach and red onion. Whisk 12 eggs with 1/4 cup water, 1 1/2 tablespoons basil pesto and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour over vegetables in dish. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for about 30 minutes, until eggs are set. Allow to cool slightly. Cut into 2-x2-inch squares. Arrange on serving platter. Top each piece with a little sour cream and a piece of chopped red bell pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.