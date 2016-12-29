DONATE

Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato and Spinach Frittata

Dec. 28 2016
Baked Sweet Potato and Spinach Frittata

For one serving:

Thin slices of raw sweet potato

Handful of baby spinach leaves, torn

Thin slices of red onion, cut into bite-size pieces

1 large egg

water

1/4 teaspoon basil pesto

pinch of salt

sour cream

Freshly parsley, minced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Use olive oil to grease a small ramekin or baking dish.

Layer sweet potato slices, torn spinach and red onion slices in prepared dish.
Whisk egg with a splash of water, pesto and salt.

Pour egg mixture over vegetables in baking dish.

Bake in preheated oven about 20 minutes, until egg is set. Top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of parsley. Eat hot.

Sue’s Tip

Turn this frittata into an appetizer. Grease a 9-x-13-inch glass baking dish. Lay sweet potato slices on the bottom of the dish, overlapping slightly. Layer with spinach and red onion. Whisk 12 eggs with 1/4 cup water, 1 1/2 tablespoons basil pesto and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour over vegetables in dish. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for about 30 minutes, until eggs are set. Allow to cool slightly. Cut into 2-x2-inch squares. Arrange on serving platter. Top each piece with a little sour cream and a piece of chopped red bell pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.

 

Posted by Tom Wild
twild@lptv.org

