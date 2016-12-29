Good Food, Good Life, 365 – Baked Sweet Potato and Spinach Frittata
Baked Sweet Potato and Spinach Frittata
For one serving:
Thin slices of raw sweet potato
Handful of baby spinach leaves, torn
Thin slices of red onion, cut into bite-size pieces
1 large egg
water
1/4 teaspoon basil pesto
pinch of salt
Freshly parsley, minced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Use olive oil to grease a small ramekin or baking dish.
Layer sweet potato slices, torn spinach and red onion slices in prepared dish.
Whisk egg with a splash of water, pesto and salt.
Pour egg mixture over vegetables in baking dish.
Bake in preheated oven about 20 minutes, until egg is set. Top with a dollop of sour cream and a sprinkle of parsley. Eat hot.
Sue’s Tip
Turn this frittata into an appetizer. Grease a 9-x-13-inch glass baking dish. Lay sweet potato slices on the bottom of the dish, overlapping slightly. Layer with spinach and red onion. Whisk 12 eggs with 1/4 cup water, 1 1/2 tablespoons basil pesto and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Pour over vegetables in dish. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for about 30 minutes, until eggs are set. Allow to cool slightly. Cut into 2-x2-inch squares. Arrange on serving platter. Top each piece with a little sour cream and a piece of chopped red bell pepper. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More