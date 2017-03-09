DONATE

Fish House Removal Date Approaching

Josh Peterson
Mar. 9 2017
It may still feel like winter, but the date to have fish houses off area lakes is approaching fast.

The Department of Natural Resources says that Ice anglers in northern Minnesota are reminded that ice shelter removal dates for lakes located north of Highway 200 and U.S. Highway 2 will be March 20th.

Because of rapidly deteriorating ice conditions, anglers may need to remove their shelters early and not wait for the deadline.

Dark houses, fish houses and portable shelters must be off the ice of inland lakes no later than midnight on Monday, March 20.

Enforcement action will be taken if shelters are left after the deadline. Anglers who don’t remove their shelter can be prosecuted. Conservation officers may remove the structure and confiscate or dispose of it. It is also unlawful to store or leave a shelter at a public access.

Anglers should also remove any refuse or litter from the lake. Wood blocks used to support a shelter or any type of anchoring device need to be removed.

After removal dates, shelters may remain on the ice between midnight and one hour before sunrise only when occupied or attended.

It is unlawful to improperly dispose of ice fishing shacks anywhere in the state. Anglers should check with local refuse providers or landfills for disposal of unwanted items.

