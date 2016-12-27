DONATE

Driver In Critical Condition After Losing Control On Icy Roads

Mal Meyer
Dec. 27 2016
A Wisconsin man is in critical condition after a one vehicle incident near Cushing, Minnesota. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred when the driver lost control on the icy road on Monday around 1 P-M.

Adam McCullough, 26 of Holmen, WI, was traveling northbound on Highway 10 in Scandia Valley Township. McCullough’s vehicle left the highway and rolled into the median.

Gold Cross Ambulance brought him to St. Gabriel’s Hospital, where he was then transferred to St. Cloud Hospital. McCullough was later airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, according to a press release.

McCullough was the only person in the vehicle and was seat belted at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Scandia Valley Fire Department and the Scandia Valley First Response Team.

 

 

0

Knocked Over Lamp Causes Over $20K In Damages

A fire caused by electrical issues caused tremendous loss to a home near Brainerd. According to a press release, a lamp in the bedroom may have
Posted on Dec. 27 2016

