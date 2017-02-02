Dayton’s Cancer Curable
Doctors say Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s prostate cancer is “treatable and curable” and shouldn’t interfere with his duties, according to the Associated Press.
The Democratic governor revealed his recent diagnosis last week after he collapsed during his State of the State address an episode his doctors say wasn’t linked to the cancer.
After a round of tests this week, a Mayo Clinic spokesman said Thursday that Dayton’s cancer hasn’t spread beyond his prostate.
