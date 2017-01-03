Community Spotlight: N.Y.E. Bash

For one night, kids get to run the show! For three years the Bemidji Jaycees have made the Gym Bin in Bemidji party central – but for kids, not for adults. Their annual New Year’s Eve Bash provides fun for the entire family, something the Jaycees feel is imporant to offer the community.

For this year’s bash, the Bemidji Jaycees recruited some new help. The Bemidji Junior Jaycees, an offshoot of the adult Jaycee program, is shadowing the project in hopes that they can someday offer more projects like this throughout the year.

For the Junior Jaycees, learning to run a project is not only educational but also fun.

While running projects teaches many skills, already the Junior Jaycees are learning the importance of making a difference in their community.

With families sharing the fun and excitement of the pending new year, the finale came towards the end of the evening with one giant balloon drop.