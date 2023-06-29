Lakeland PBS

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County

Lakeland News — Jun. 29 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County.

According to a release from the DNR, after following up on a report, invasive species specialists have found adult zebra mussels in three areas of the lake.

The DNR emphasizes that Minnesota law requires boaters to:

  • Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.
  • Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.
  • Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.
  • Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.
  • Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

In addition, there are steps to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

  • Decontaminate watercraft and equipment.
  • Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).
  • Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People are encouraged to contact a DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information about aquatic invasive species can be found on the DNR website.

By — Lakeland News

