Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County.

According to a release from the DNR, after following up on a report, invasive species specialists have found adult zebra mussels in three areas of the lake.

The DNR emphasizes that Minnesota law requires boaters to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

all water and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

of unwanted bait in the trash. Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

In addition, there are steps to reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment.

watercraft and equipment. Spray with high-pressure water or rinse with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds).

with high-pressure water or with very hot water (120 degrees for at least two minutes or 140 degrees for at least 10 seconds). Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People are encouraged to contact a DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information about aquatic invasive species can be found on the DNR website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today