Royalton Man Dies in ATV Crash in Morrison County

An all-terrain vehicle crash in Morrison County has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Royalton man.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says John Poppen died in the crash, which happened just before 7 last night north of Royalton in Bellevue Township.

Larsen says Poppen was driving an ATV on the designated portion of the Soo Line Trail when he lost control of the ATV, went off the trail, and struck a tree. Lifesaving measures were performed on Poppen, and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Poppen was not wearing a helmet, and the case remains under investigation. In his press release, Larsen also wished to extend his condolences to Poppen’s family and friends.