Alexandria Police Looking for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

Police in Alexandria are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a bank in downtown Alexandria.

The robbery happened just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon at Bremer Bank. The suspected reportedly had a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident. A K-9 attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The Alexandria Police Department says that around 9 p.m. Thursday, their investigation led to a search warrant executed by the Douglas County SWAT Team on the 1700 block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. A code red was sent out to residents that has since been lifted, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information about the robbery or the suspect’s identity should contact the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631. Police say there will be an additional update in the case on Friday, May 3.