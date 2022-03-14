Lakeland PBS

Woman Shot by Deputy After Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop in Mahnomen Co.

Emma HudziakMar. 14 2022

A woman was shot yesterday morning by a Mahnomen County deputy after fleeing an attempted traffic stop.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office reported that on March 13th around 1:30 AM, a Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the woman inside the vehicle fled, with her vehicle going into a ditch in Naytahwaush.

After the woman’s vehicle came to a stop, shots were fired, and the woman received gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Fargo, where her condition is unknown. The deputy involved was not injured, and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is currently investigating this incident.

