Woman Injured In Single Car Crash In Itasca County

Clayton Castle
Jun. 26 2017
A 74-year-old woman was injured on Saturday afternoon after her car veered off the side of the road and overturned in Itasca County.

Betty Ehalt, of Grand Rapids, was transported to Grand Itasca Hopsital with non-life threatening injuries after her 2000 Chevrolet Blazer veered off the side of Highway 38 and overturned, shortly before 4:00 P.M. on Saturday afternoon.

Ehalt was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The investigation was conducted by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police, and Minnesota DNR.

Clayton Castle
