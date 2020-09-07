Lakeland PBS

Woman Dies After ATV Collides with Car Near Moose Lake

Chantelle Calhoun — Sep. 7 2020

A woman has died after an ATV she was riding in collided with a car along the Soo Line Trail, east of Moose Lake in Carlton County.

According to a report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, on September 5th at approximately 3:16 p.m., their office received a report involving a crash between an ATV and a car. The accident happened near the 4100 block of County Road 8.

The ATV was traveling on the Soo Line Trail, east of Moose Lake when it collided with a car at a driveway intersection. When deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old woman passenger in the ATV. The woman was transported to Essentia Moose Lake Hospital and then flown to a Duluth area hospital where she later died.

The crash is still under investigation, and the woman’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

