Woman Dies After ATV Collides with Car Near Moose Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A woman has died after an ATV she was riding in collided with a car along the Soo Line Trail, east of Moose Lake in Carlton County.

According to a report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, on September 5th at approximately 3:16 p.m., their office received a report involving a crash between an ATV and a car. The accident happened near the 4100 block of County Road 8.

The ATV was traveling on the Soo Line Trail, east of Moose Lake when it collided with a car at a driveway intersection. When deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old woman passenger in the ATV. The woman was transported to Essentia Moose Lake Hospital and then flown to a Duluth area hospital where she later died.

The crash is still under investigation, and the woman’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today