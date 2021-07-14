Wildfire in Eckles Township Considered Suspicious

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The large wildland fire that was reported around 3:00 PM Tuesday, July 13 in Eckles Township is considered to be suspicious in nature.

According to a release, the fire quickly spread south due to extremely dry conditions, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources issued a voluntary evacuation notice to residential areas located south of Jackpine Road. The fire had a potential impact to threaten farms and cropland in addition to houses in the area.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a potential source and encourages those to contact their office if you noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area prior to the fire being reported.

This case is still under investigation. There have been no injuries or structure damage reported.

Featured Image Photo Credit: Jordan Oelke

