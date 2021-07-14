Lakeland PBS

Residents Evacuated as Firefighters Battle Wildfire Northwest of Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jul. 13 2021

A large wildfire near Bemidji forced some area residents to evacuate today, but all have been allowed to return to their homes, and firefighters have kept the blaze contained at last report.

The fire was reported around 3:45 PM in Eckles Township, about five miles northwest of Bemidji, and about a quarter of a mile west of Cardinal Road NW and Radar Road. The fire burned roughly 75 acres of grass and pine and was moving south at the time.

Fire crews from several jurisdictions battled the blaze with 15 engines, ground crews, and equipment, along with air resources that included several air tankers and three helicopters.

Airplanes were continuing to collect water from Lake Bemidji throughout the evening, and the Beltrami County Sheriff reported numerous boats that were trying to watch the water collection were getting in the way. Several homes were evacuated this evening, but as of 6:15 tonight, the DNR lifted all evacuations.

Roadways are being restricted to those who live there. Authorities say people should not travel to the area to view the area while suppression efforts are ongoing because they could hinder the fire response. Only residents who reside in the area are being let back in.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji State University Hosting Sneak Peek for Upcoming School Year

Northwoods Adventure: Log Rolling Taught at BSU Outdoor Program Center

Bemidji Fire Department Raises Over $3,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Evergreen Youth & Family Services Names New Executive Director

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.