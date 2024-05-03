Police Investigating Death of Brainerd Man Found in Wooded Area

The Brainerd Police Department is investigating the death of a 42-year-old Brainerd man.

Officers responded yesterday afternoon to a report of a possible drug overdose occurring in a wooded area adjacent to Evergreen Avenue in Brainerd. Several hundred yards into the woods, they found Jacob Sellers and a wooden structure that was being used as a shelter by Sellers.

Brainerd Police Chief John Davis says the cause and manner of death has yet to be determined and that this is an active investigation.