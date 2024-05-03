Brainerd School Board Picks 2 Finalists for Superintendent Position

The Brainerd School Board has unanimously selected two finalists to return for a second interview for the school district’s superintendent position.

The finalists are Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman, who is currently superintendent of Royalton Public Schools, and Adrian Norman, the former superintendent for Chisholm Public Schools. Whoever is named the new superintendent will replace Heidi Hahn, who has announced her resignation effective at the end of the school year.

Four applicants were interviewed by the School Board yesterday. The finalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the School Board and from input provided through the stakeholder survey.

The School Board has scheduled interviews for the finalists beginning at noon on Wednesday, May 8. All interviews will be held at the Washington Educational Services building and are open to the public.