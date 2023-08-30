Warroad Man Arrested After Admitting to Killing His Wife
A 63 year-old Warroad, Minn. man has been arrested after admitting to shooting and killing his wife.
David Corneliusen surrendered without incident and is currently in custody in the Roseau County Jail awaiting formal charges.
Roseau County Deputies responded to a home in Warroad just after eight on Monday night after a man called and said he’d shot his wife.
The Warroad Police Department, Minnesota B.C.A. and U.S. Border Patrol are assisting in the investigation and no further details are available at this time.
The Warroad County Sheriff’s Department says there is no threat to the public.
