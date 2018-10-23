Lakeland PBS
Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Rescues Man After Boat Capsizes

Anthony Scott
Oct. 23 2018
A boat capsized on Stocking Lake near Menahga last week on Friday, October 12th leaving one stranded in the water.

Susan Anderson, 50, of Excelsior, MN, Steve Turner, 51, of Grand Forks, ND, and Donald Campbell, 48, of Shorewood, MN, where on a boat that had capsized late Friday night. Anderson who made the emergency call at approximately 11:38 p.m. to the Wadena County Sheriff’s office reported that Campbell was still missing in the water after her and Turner had made it to shore.

When law enforcement and medical personnel arrived in the area they eventually located Anderson and Turner. Both Anderson and Turner were very cold from being in the water, but were eventually cleared from the scene.

Campbell was later located about 150 yards from shore in chest deep water. Campbell was rescued and transported to Park Rapids Hospital for further treatment.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the MN DNR, Menahga Fire Department & First Responders and Tri-County Ambulance.

