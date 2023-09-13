Wadena Assisted Living Facility Found to Have Neglected Resident Following Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Wadena assisted living facility neglected a resident when staff failed to assess a resident’s ability to use bed rails after she experienced a change in condition.

The resident at The Meadows of Wadena became entrapped in a bed rail on July 30 and died. A hospice nurse told investigators the condition of the woman who died had declined over the last few weeks of her life, and that she would not have been able to use bed rails safely. Other records obtained in the investigation also showed the woman was at high risk for injury if a side rail was in use due to her cognition/Alzheimer’s dementia.

A preliminary autopsy report indicated the resident’s cause of death was probable asphyxia. The Department of Health determined in its investigation that maltreatment occurred and the facility was responsible for the maltreatment.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today