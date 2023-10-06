Lakeland PBS

Video: Hiawatha Beach Resort Lodge in Walker Destroyed by Fire

Dennis WeimannOct. 6 2023

The main lodge at a resort that has stood on the shores of Leech Lake for more than 100 years burned to the ground early this morning.

Fire fighters were called at 2:47 am to Hiawatha Beach Resort located on the Steamboat Loop on Leech Lake in rural Walker, MN.

According to the press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the main lodge was engulfed in flames when responders arrived. Several fire departments worked through the night to contain and extinguish the fire but the structure is a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation with the assistance of the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

According to the Hiawatha Beach Resort website, the resort was established in 1920 as a lodge catering to duck hunters. For four generations, the resort has been family-owned and operated.

The lodge was completely rebuilt in 2006 and included a large indoor heated pool, a hot tub, a movie room with a big-screen TV, a video arcade and full kitchens.

The story was updated at 10:37 p.m. to include video of the fire submitted to Lakeland News.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

Related Posts

Cass County K9 Ryker on the Road to Recovery Following Assault

Sanford Health Clinics in MN Holding Flu Vaccination “Blitz”

Cass County K9 Injured in Attack Recovering, Suspect Charged with Assault

Cass Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 Seriously Injured During Arrest of Suspect

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.