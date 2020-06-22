UPDATE: Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Has Been Found in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 15-year-old girl who was reported missing in Crow Wing County today has been found safe and well. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office thanked their community for sending in tips on their Facebook page.

Earlier today, Crow Wing County Sheriff Scott Goddard asked for the public’s help in locating the missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Goddard, 15-year-old Janae Petersen was last seen at a residence on Wise Road on Sunday, June 21st around 4:00 pm.

Peterson stated she was going for a walk and left the driveway of the house walking eastbound on Wise Road.

