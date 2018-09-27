United Way in Crow Wing and Cass Counties Holds Small Business Blitz

Small businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area made a difference this morning during United Way’s third annual Small Business Blitz.

Dozens of volunteers went door to door asking for donations from small businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area to support more than 30 United Way programs. If businesses donated they had their name read over the Hubbard radio stations and were entered into a drawing for an advertising prize package worth nearly $2,000.

Last year the small business blitz raised close to $15,000 for United Way and its programs.

To learn more about the Small Business Blitz listen to Jennifer Smith, United Way of Crow Wing and Cass Counties’ Executive Director, in the video below.