May 1, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Leech Lake to Host Meeting on Cannabis Business Program for Band Members

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is hosting a community meeting for band members to discuss the latest developments regarding the tribe’s cannabis business initiatives.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Cedar Lakes Casino Event Center in Cass Lake. It will provide band members with an opportunity to learn about the current status of the project, steps taken towards launching a cannabis retail business, and the broader impact on the community.

Representatives from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission and the Cannabis Business Board of Directors will present their latest updates and future plans at the meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Lakewood Health System Plans to Close Inpatient Psychiatric Unit in Staples

Community

2024 Great American Think-Off Finalists Set for Debate in June

Community

Kyle Johnson Sworn in as New Little Falls Police Chief

Education & Government

Brainerd School Board Announces 4 Semifinalists for Superintendent