Leech Lake to Host Meeting on Cannabis Business Program for Band Members

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is hosting a community meeting for band members to discuss the latest developments regarding the tribe’s cannabis business initiatives.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Cedar Lakes Casino Event Center in Cass Lake. It will provide band members with an opportunity to learn about the current status of the project, steps taken towards launching a cannabis retail business, and the broader impact on the community.

Representatives from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission and the Cannabis Business Board of Directors will present their latest updates and future plans at the meeting.