2024 Great American Think-Off Finalists Set for Debate in June

The Great American Think-Off has announced four finalists who will compete in this year’s annual philosophy contest. This year’s question is: “Is freedom of speech worth the cost?”

The four will debate that question during the 31st annual Great American Think-Off in New York Mills on Saturday, June 8. The four finalists are:

David Lapakko of Richfield, MN – Lapakko is finishing his 38th and final year as an Associate Professor of Communication Studies at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

Michelle Mellon of Deming, NM – Mellon has over 30 years of experience as a professional storyteller, including more than 25 years working in marketing as a copywriter, contest writer, and ghostwriter.

Crystal Kelley of Eden Prairie, MN – Kelley is a full-time caregiver for her disabled adult son and has been a writer and editor for several decades.

Bill Sutherland of Eden Prairie, MN – Sutherland has been in the consulting engineering business for about 40 years and founded MinnTech Engineering Consulting Engineers in 1984.

Kelley and Mellon will assert that yes, freedom of speech is worth the cost, while Lapakko and Sutherland will argue that no, it is not.

The four essayists each will $500 and a weekend trip to New York Mills in June to participate in the live philosophical debate. Debate tickets can be purchased here.