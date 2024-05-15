‘Let’s Go Fishing’ Looking for Volunteers in Brainerd Lakes Area

The Brainerd Lakes Area chapter of Let’s Go Fishing held a fish fry at Camp Confidence last month in East Gull Lake to try and sign up more volunteers.

Let’s Go Fishing is an organization with 15 chapters across Minnesota and Wisconsin. They offer free fishing and boating excursions to area seniors, veterans, disabled people, and youth.

At the fish fry, a presentation was show detailing the duties of volunteers. The organization has its own 28-foot pontoon boat and mainly frequents Gull, Rice, and Bay lakes.

“We’ll take folks out for a two-hour trip, find a nice, quiet bay where we can possibly anchor, set up with poles and bobbers, and just have a good ol’ time,” explained Let’s Go Fishing BLA Chapter Board Member Ron Plinske. “I like to say we are in the memories business. We create memories. We’re with these folks for only about two hours, but we hopefully give them a memory that they can take back with them.”

