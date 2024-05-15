Crow Wing County Names Deborah Erickson as Next Administrator

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has chosen the county’s next administrator.

At Monday’s board meeting, current Administrative Services Director Deborah Erickson was appointed to succeed Tim Houle, who is retiring later this summer and is slated to step down on July 12.

Erickson has worked alongside Houle for 20 years, and while she does plan on paving her own path in the role, she’s also hopes to further develop the work Houle’s done.

“I am not always saying I’m going to do things exactly the way that he did, but there’s no need for any major changes or anything to happen,” said Erickson. “This is a little bit of an opportunity for us to just kind of advance some of those same initiatives that the board has set out. We’ve got a good pathway, we’ve got a good process of how this works, and I’m looking forward to just moving that forward as well.”

During her 30-plus years working in Crow Wing County, Erickson has served in many roles, including chief financial officer, chief elections officer, auditor-treasurer, and as president of the Minnesota Association of County Officers.