Camp Confidence Lions Club’s Spring Formal a Roaring Success

The Camp Confidence Lions Club held their Spring Formal dance Monday night at Cragun’s Legacy Golf Course in East Gull Lake. Adults with cognitive and developmental disabilities attended the dance with the sole intention of having the time of their lives.

Just like all of their dances, the Camp Confidence Lions Club’s Spring Formal was an event that many people had circled on their calendars. These dances are usually themed Halloween and winter season holidays, but this dance’s theme came from a special request.

“Spring Formal was a special request by our camper members,” explained Camp Confidence Lions Club President Amynda Hadfield. “They just wanted a chance to get dressed up and have fun with their friends and enjoy the music.”

Members dressed up in their finest outfits and got a chance to show off their best dance moves. It was difficult to try and find someone who didn’t have a smile wide enough to brighten up the entire room.

“The amount of smiles and happy faces, you can really see the impact not only on a local level, but we’ve had people come out from far away counties and so it’s even that much better to see the impact our Lions Club has,” stated Scott Harper, chair of the Camp Confidence Lions Club Marketing Division.

These dances are vital for those in attendance, who don’t get to see their friends or socialize as much as they deserve to. These nights are ones they hold dearly.

“A lot of the people that come maybe don’t get to see their friends for months and months,” said Hadfield. “So this quarterly dance is a great time for them to just get together and reconnect with friends and have a great time.”

These events do take a lot of work and help from volunteers. The Camp Confidence Lions Club is always grateful for people who are willing to share their time.

“Having the opportunity to instill the knowledge that you have, whether you’re my age or younger or if you’re older and you have wisdom that you want to impart on a camper,” added Harper. “By all means, we’re open and willing to have you on.”

Over 200 people attended the spring formal. More information on Camp Confidence and the Confidence Learning Center can be found on their website.