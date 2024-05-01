Lakewood Health System Plans to Close Inpatient Psychiatric Unit in Staples

The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a public hearing later this month on Lakewood Health System’s plan to close the 10-bed psychiatric inpatient unit of its critical access hospital in Staples.

According to the submission filed by Lakewood Health System, the hospital will continue to provide outpatient mental health services to the community following closure of the inpatient unit.

The meeting will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services and available alternatives for Lakewood Health System patients. The online public hearing is scheduled for May 14 at 6 p.m.

More information on the public hearing and a link to join the call can be found here.