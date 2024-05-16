Mike Randolph Takes Over as Northern Lakes Hockey Head Coach

If you said what was fun about playing sports is “winning,” then Northern Lakes boys’ hockey might agree, because they went out and snagged the winningest coach in Minnesota high school hockey history.

Mike Randolph is taking over as the Lightning’s skipper. He is currently tied at 707 wins with Lorne Grosso, and his next one will make him the sole leader in that category.

Randolph spent 32 years as the head coach of Duluth East, and then moved on to St. Thomas Academy as an assistant before taking over the head job for the past two seasons. He’ll take over a Northern Lakes squad that finished 18-10 this past season and was just one win away from their second state appearance in program history. That’s a place he’s very familiar with, as he went 18 times with the Greyhounds and led them to two state titles.