Gwenia Fiskevold Gould Seeking Re-Election to Bemidji Ward 1 Seat

Bemidji City Council member Gwenia Fiskevold Gould has announced her re-election plans.

Elected last year in an April special election, she will seek re-election to the Ward 1 seat she currently holds.

Fiskevold Gould said in a press release that she has had the opportunity to vote on and pass a comprehensive plan for city parks and trails that focuses on safety and accessibility, update the city’s rental ordinances, and start the work to address negligent landlords. She also said there is still a lot to do but that she is “energized by the work.”

Fiskevold Gould is the Director of Annual Giving at Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation, teaches Yoga Sculpt at Core Health Nutrition & Yoga, and is the council liaison for multiple groups, including the Bemidji Parks & Recreation Commission, the Bemidji Community & Police Advisory Board, the Beltrami County Historical Society, and the Bemidji State University Student Senate. She says her current roles in the community and her past work experience, including as a field organizer and as a legislative assistant for the Minnesota Senate, can help build a stronger relationship between Ward 1 and the City of Bemidji.

Her husband, Joe Gould, is a Beltrami County Commissioner and recently announced he is seeking re-election in District 2.