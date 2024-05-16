May 16, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

John Zemke Resigns as Brainerd Boys’ Swim & Dive Coach After 27 Years

After 27 years as the head coach of Brainerd boys’ swim and dive, John Zemke decided it was time to retire.

He steps away on top after leading the Warriors to this year’s Section 8AA title, his 11th overall, while going 7-1 on the season and taking his career record to 188-34-1. The 2024 Brainerd Warriors Athletic Hall of Fame inductee was named Section 8AA Coach of the Year 17 times and was the Class AA Coach of the Year four times.

Zemke helped qualify 74 swimmers to the state meet, two of whom won state titles. He also coached 35 all-state swimmers, 58 all-conference swimmers and divers, and six all-Americans.

