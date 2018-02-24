DONATE

Two Separate Drug Busts Lead To Six Arrests

Josh Peterson
Feb. 23 2018
Courtesy Red Lake Police Department

Two drug related search warrants executed over the past couple of days by the Red Lake Drug Task Force has lead to the arrest of six individuals for illegal drugs.

In the most recent search warrant on Thursday February 22, officers traveled to a rural Red Lake residence after receiving a report about suspicious activities and behavior. Upon arrival to residence officers encountered individuals who appeared to be under the influence of some type of controlled substance and also observed items and materials (paraphernalia) in the residence deemed to be consistent with illegal drug use.

Courtesy: Red Lake Police Department

Upon observing these items, officers immediately applied for a search warrant and located over 4 grams of heroin and seized cash and drug paraphernalia.

One Male identified as Joshua Jon Lussier, age 30 and a female Kylah Renee Roy, age 21 were arrested and charged with unlawful sales of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and were transported to the Red Lake Detention Center. Lussier also had an outstanding tribal warrant.

The second warrant served on Wednesday, February 21 by the Red Lake Drug Task Force at another residence located back of town Red Lake resulted in the arrest of four individuals identified as Terin Rene Stately age 30, Cassidy Rose White age 22, David Emmanuel Bowen age 30, and Carlene Jo Sigana age 38 and all were also arrested and charged with unlawful sales of a controlled substance, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia and were transported to the Red Lake Detention Center. Carlene Sigana faces and additional charge of disorderly house and Terin Stately was on federal probation.

Courtesy: Red Lake Police Department

During the search officers located over 48 grams of methamphetamine, 46 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of heroin and marijuana with an estimated street value over $12,000.00 and drug paraphernalia and located one child in the residence. In addition, officer’s also confiscated cash and one vehicle associated with the search. Red Lake Law Enforcement says they will continue to accept help from the community to go after illegal drugs.

Law enforcement continues to ask for the public’s help in reporting suspicious activity related to drugs or for any other incidents that appear to be illegal at 218-679-3313.

Josh Peterson
