Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths In Crow Wing County

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 3 2020

According to the Minnesota Department of Health there are now two new COVID-19 related deaths in Crow Wing County. Data shows that the two residents are between 80-89 years old. Crow Wing County now has a total of 74 positive cases.

Cases in Beltrami County are also slowly increasing. Data shows that two new cases have been reported bringing the counties total of positive cases to 18 with no deaths. As of Sunday, Sanford Health in Bemidji admitted its first COVID-19 patient.

The state now has 25,870 positive cases an increase of 362 with a total of 14 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,086. Those who reside in long-term care or assisted living facilities account for 876 of those deaths.

As of today the number of patients that are currently hospitalized is the same as yesterday, a total of 537 but those who are hospitalized in ICU has increased by six with a total of 254.

The total estimate of completed tests is 256,718 and 21,169 patients no longer need isolation.

 

