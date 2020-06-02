Sanford Health in Bemidji Admits COVID-19 Positive Patient

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This Sunday, Sanford Health in Bemidji admitted its first COVID-19 patient to the hospital.

“Following the progression of this pandemic in other communities, we knew this was not a matter of if, but when, and have been preparing our staff and facilities since March to care for positive inpatients,” said Joy Johnson, vice president of operations for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota.

“Due to HIPAA, Sanford Bemidji is limited in what details we can share with the community, but they can share that the patient knew that they were positive and was able to share that prior to arrival at the hospital. Following the current guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC, the patient is under isolation and being cared for in a negative air pressure room. This type of room does not allow the air in the patient’s room to circulate in the hospital. As well, the nurses, providers, and staff providing care for this patient have been instructed in and given the appropriate PPE to safely provide care.”

