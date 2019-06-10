Two Injured After Car Crashes With Trees In Crosby

Two people were injured Saturday after a car crashed with trees on County Road 36 in Crosby.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Kenneth Baalson, of Emily, was traveling on County Road 36 in Crosby around 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 8 when it left the road and stuck some trees.

Baalson and a passenger in the vehicle, 69-year-old Laurel Baalson, also of Emily, were transported to Crosby Hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.