Two Fishermen Rescued After Fishing Trip On Red Lake

The Red Lake Police Department is remind everyone about ice safety, after two fishermen had to be rescued on north Red Lake over the weekend. Saturday afternoon, Red Lake Law Enforcement received a report of two fishermen who failed to return home after going fishing on north Red Lake.

Officers responded to the location and discovered the fishermen were stranded on ice that separated from the shoreline. This activated search and rescue operations. Assistance was also requested from the Bemidji Fire Department.

The two stranded fishermen were located on the lake by a search and rescue team, early Sunday morning after midnight. The fishermen were treated for hypothermia.

The Red Lake Police Department ask the public to keep in mind that the majority of the lakes just recently froze over and are extremely unsafe and dangerous due to strong winds and varying temperatures leading to life threatening conditions because of weak and shifting ice.

Due to unsafe ice conditions on lower Red Lake and north Red Lake, fishing on either lake is prohibited until the lakes are deemed safe by the Red Lake Conservation Enforcement Department.