Two Arrested In Central Minnesota Drug Bust

A drug bust Saturday morning has led to the arrest of two people from central Minnesota.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:00 A.M., the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) assisted the Baxter Police Department with a search warrant at a hotel room at the AmericInn Hotel in Baxter. The investigation started when Baxter Police observed some suspicious activity at WalMart. As a result of the search warrant, information was gathered which also led to another search warrant at a room located at the Breezy Point Resort which was executed around10:00 A.M.

Agents and officers seized a total of ¼ pound of suspected methamphetamine, $6500 cash and a handgun along with drug packaging material.

A Timothy Owen Rootes, 29, from Sauk Rapids, Ashley Rae Garmaker, 29, from Hillman were arrested without incident.

Both Rootes and Garmaker were transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where they were booked in on charges of 1st degree sale and possession of methamphetamine along with Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Both the Baxter and Breezy Point Police Departments assisted LADID.