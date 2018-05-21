Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Two Arrested In Central Minnesota Drug Bust

Josh Peterson
May. 21 2018
Leave a Comment

Timothy Owen Rootes

Ashley Rae Garmaker

A drug bust Saturday morning has led to the arrest of two people from central Minnesota.

According to a release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 6:00 A.M., the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) assisted the Baxter Police Department with a search warrant at a hotel room at the AmericInn Hotel in Baxter. The investigation started when Baxter Police observed some suspicious activity at WalMart. As a result of the search warrant, information was gathered which also led to another search warrant at a room located at the Breezy Point Resort which was executed around10:00 A.M.

Agents and officers seized a total of ¼ pound of suspected methamphetamine, $6500 cash and a handgun along with drug packaging material.

A Timothy Owen Rootes, 29, from Sauk Rapids, Ashley Rae Garmaker, 29, from Hillman were arrested without incident.

Both Rootes and Garmaker were transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where they were booked in on charges of 1st degree sale and possession of methamphetamine along with Felon in Possession of a firearm.

Both the Baxter and Breezy Point Police Departments assisted LADID.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Breezy Point Aviation Days Hosts Sky High Entertainment

Brainerd Man Dies After Roll Over Crash

Drug Bust Leads To Four Arrests In Crow Wing County

Brainerd Library Used Book Sale Planned For April 19-21

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

INNOCENT (@INNOCEN61132542) said

HERBAL FORMULA Diagnosed last June after almost a year of many, many speciali... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Man And Child Dead After Kayak Incident On Hart Lake

A man and a child are dead as the result of a Kayak incident on Hart Lake. It happened Saturday May 19th at 1:26 in the afternoon. Hubbard County
Posted on May. 21 2018

Latest Stories

Man And Child Dead After Kayak Incident On Hart Lake

Posted on May. 21 2018

False Report of Drive-by Shooting, Determined to be Accidental Self Inflicted Gun Shot Injury

Posted on May. 21 2018

Islander Hockey Cup Hits The Ice At The Sanford Center

Posted on May. 19 2018

Bemidji And Grand Rapids Baseball Face Off In Wood Bat Classic

Posted on May. 19 2018

Bemidji Boys Golfers Compete At Bemidji Town & Country Club

Posted on May. 19 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.