Trial Underway for ‘Feeding Our Future’ Fraud Case in Minneapolis

The trial of the first seven defendants in a massive COVID-era fraud case involving the Feeding Our Future organization started Monday in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Abdiaziz Farah and Mohamed Ismail claimed they were serving millions of kids meals during the pandemic. Instead, prosecutors say they stole $30 million in federal funds.

Names on attendance sheets for children they claim to have fed include “Man Sincere,” “Ron Donald,” and “John Doe.”

70 people associated with Feeding Our Future are accused of bilking the government out of $250 million on the claim they were giving food to kids whose schools were shut down.

Some of the defendants have entered guilty pleas. Prosecutors think others are waiting to see how the trial shakes out before entering their pleas.

The first trial is expected to last two months. Attorneys for the defendants say they didn’t knowingly defraud the government.

