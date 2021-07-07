Thief River Falls Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Gonvick

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 41-year-old man has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Gonvick.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM on the Fourth of July. According to the press release, Travis Harbott of Thief River Falls was found dead at the scene on East Gonvick Road in Pine Lake Township. Harbott was traveling east from Gonvick when his vehicle hit the roadway, hit and approach, and flipped.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today