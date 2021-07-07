Lakeland PBS

Thief River Falls Man Dies in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash Near Gonvick

Lakeland News — Jul. 6 2021

A 41-year-old man has died in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Gonvick.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM on the Fourth of July. According to the press release, Travis Harbott of Thief River Falls was found dead at the scene on East Gonvick Road in Pine Lake Township. Harbott was traveling east from Gonvick when his vehicle hit the roadway, hit and approach, and flipped.

The crash remains under investigation.

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives.

