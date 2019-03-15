The Sound Exchange To Perform in Bemidji For The First Time

The Sound Exchange performed at multiple schools in the Bemidji area today including Northern Elementary School. The a cappella group performed to students in kindergarten through third grade in the gymnasium at the elementary school.

They entertained the kids with song mashups from Johnny Cash, Whitney Houston, Duffy, and Taylor Swift. It is the first time The Sound Exchange performs in Bemidji.

“We hope they have a good time, first and foremost,” says member Eric Buegler. “That’s probably the most important thing that they have fun and then after that we hope they enjoy the music – maybe a song speaks to something that’s in their life, brightens their day a little bit, anything like that. ”

The a cappella group will perform at the annual spring concert fundraiser presented by the Show Choir of Bemidji. The Bemidji High School’s Vocalmotive and La Voce Ballo are also set to perform. Lori Fraley, the Vice President of Show Choirs of Bemidji Inc., said all proceeds from the show will go back to the kids.

“The fundraiser is part of this year’s budget,” Fraley said. “Living in Bemidji, you have to travel to show choir competition. It includes busing, one of the big reasons we fundraise to keep the fee affordable for all kids so no one is turned away because they can’t afford the activity. So we do fundraisers and this is a big portion of that.”

The Sound Exchange will perform at the spring concert in the Bemidji High School auditorium Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. You can buy your tickets at both Lueken’s Village Foods locations, online at brownpapertickets.com and at the door.