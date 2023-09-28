Lakeland PBS

Texas Man Charged in Rape of 11-Year-Old Girl in Bemidji

Dennis WeimannSep. 28 2023
Oscar Ernesto Luna

Oscar Ernesto Luna (Courtesy: Beltrami County Jail – In Custody)

A 23-year old man from Mission, Texas is in custody and charged in connection with the rape of an 11-year old girl who was tied up naked in the basement of a home in Bemidji.

Oscar Ernesto Luna is being held in the Beltrami County Jail and faces one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penatration or Contact under 14-Actor>36m older.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Luna along with four other men sexually assaulted her with their hands and private parts.

A physical examination at the Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota showed the victim suffered numerous injuries from a sexual assault.

The girl told detectives there were other minor girls also tied up at the house located at 813 Minnesota Avenue who were also assaulted.  She said one girl was in the closet, bloody and unconscious.

The girl told investigators that she was staying with her aunt, 24-year-old Verna Fairbanks, and Fairbanks made her get into car with the suspects who put a bag over her head and brought her to the house on Minnesota Avenue.

The victim says Fairbanks forced her to drink alcohol by grabbing her mouth and using her nails and a rope was tied around her neck at some point.

The girl gave a description of one of the men who assaulted her who went by the name “Panda” and had unique face tattoos and an eye brow piecing.

Law enforcement identified Luna as a suspect based on the description the girl provided and Luna was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a house located at 1821 America Court NW.  During the execution of the search warrant, multiple items containing blood were located.

Luna denied sexually assaulting the girl but admitted knowing Fairbanks.  Luna provided a consensual DNA sample for testing.

More charges may be coming in the case.  We will update the story when those become public.

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

